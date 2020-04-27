Gastroparesis Drugs Market Expected to Reach $6,486 million By 2023 and Key Players Allergan, AstraZeneca, ETX, Evoke, GlaxoSmithKline

The global gastroparesis market was valued at $4,667 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,486 million at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. Gastroparesis is a medical condition of the stomach, which affects the normal spontaneous movement of the muscles of the stomach. It restricts the normal digestion, causes vomiting, and problems related with blood sugar levels & nutrition. Various medications or drugs are prescribed to treat gastroparesis, such as reglan, erythromycin, antiemetics, and others.

Rise in number of surgeries, which leads to postsurgical gastroparesis conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the gastroparesis drugs market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global gastroparesis drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is divided into prokinetic agents, antiemetic agents, and botulinum toxin injections. By disease type, it is classified into diabetic gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis, postsurgical gastroparesis, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and e-commerce. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gastroparesis drugs market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

