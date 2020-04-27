Healthcare Biometrics Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Application or incorporation of the biometric in the healthcare is known as healthcare biometrics. The use of the biometrics is widely used in the hospitals, and others organization. It is used for the access control, identification, workforce management or patient record storage. The use of biometrics helps in enhancing the security and also enhances the workflow in the healthcare organizations. It reducing the time taking procedures and allows to do work digitally. The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as increasing expenditure for the healthcare industry, rising adoption of the modernized infrastructure by the healthcare centers among the others. The technological advancements are likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

3M Cogent, INC. (3M Company)

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Morpho (Safran SA)

Imprivata, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Bio-Key International, Inc.

Lumidigm (Assa Abloy Group)

Crossmatch Technologies, Inc. (Francisco Partners)

Zkteco, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global healthcare biometrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Based on the technology, market is classified as multimodal authentication technology, multi- factor authentication technology and single-factor authentication technology. On the basis of the application the market segmentation is done as patient identification, medical record, pharmacy dispensing, workforce management, data center security, remote patient monitoring and others. Based on the end user the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research and clinical laboratories and healthcare institutions.

Healthcare Biometrics Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Healthcare Biometrics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

