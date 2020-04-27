How Coronavirus is Impacting Produced Water Treatment Systems Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2027

Produced Water Treatment Systems Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Produced Water Treatment Systems Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Produced Water Treatment Systems Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
COVID-19 Impact on Produced Water Treatment Systems Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Produced Water Treatment Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
the report segments the global produced water treatment system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Stringent environmental norms govern the disposal of produced water in North America, which made the region a dominant regional segment in the global produced water treatment systems market, followed by MEA and Europe. Tertiary treatment segment leads the market for produced water treatment systems in these regions.
Major economies have come together in a drive to make produced water reinjection mandatory in the petroleum industry. In 2014, the petroleum industry generated 201.4 billion barrels of produced water, out of which close to 136.9 billion barrels were discarded, while 65 billion barrels were re-injected into both onshore as well as offshore oil fields. If the trend continues, the volume of produced water will rise to over 340 billion barrel by 2020.
Key players in the industry include, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions ASA, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere, Aquatech international, Frames group, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, Veolia, and Cetco Energy Services.
