How Coronavirus is Impacting Spear Phishing Protection Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2026

The global Spear Phishing Protection market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Spear Phishing Protection market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Spear Phishing Protection market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Spear Phishing Protection market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global spear phishing protection market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global spear phishing protection market include Microsoft Corporation,Symantec Corporation, BAE Systems, GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd., and Phishlabs.

The global spear phishing protection market is segmented as below:

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component

Solutions Cloud Hybrid On-Premises

Services Professional service Managed Service



Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type

Data Leak Protection

Email Encryption

Multi-Layered Malware Protection

Social Engineering Protection

Zero Day Prevention

Others (Denial of Service (DoS) Attack protection and ransomware protection)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End Use Industry

Financial Services

Insurance

Defense

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Others (media & entertainment, transportation and education sector)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Spear Phishing Protection market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Spear Phishing Protection market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Spear Phishing Protection Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Spear Phishing Protection market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Spear Phishing Protection market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

