How Coronavirus is Impacting The Haitian Insurance IndustryGovernance Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2025

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘The Haitian Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the Haiti.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

– The Haitian insurance industry is regulated by the Ministre de lEconomie et des Finances.

– The government is planning to introduce a new insurance law, for which the draft was issued in November 2016.

– Motor third-party liability insurance and workmens compensation insurance are key classes of compulsory insurance in the Haitian insurance industry.

– Insurance policies issued in the country are subject to insurance premium tax of 5% on life insurance and 10% on non-life insurance.

– Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the insurance industry of Haiti.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the Haiti, including:

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the Haiti.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the countrys insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the Haiti.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in the Haiti.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the countrys insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

