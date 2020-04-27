How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Russia Nickel Mining to 2023 Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

The report on the Russia Nickel Mining to 2023 market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Russia Nickel Mining to 2023 market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Russia Nickel Mining to 2023 market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

GlobalData’s “Russia Nickel Mining to 2023” comprehensively covers Russian reserves of nickel, historic and forecast trends in the country’s nickel production and the key active, exploration and development nickel mines and projects. The report also analyses factors affecting the countrys demand for nickel.

Russia produced 221.9kt of nickel in 2018 – up by a marginal 0.4%, owing to increased production from the countrys largest nickel producer, MMC Norilsk Nickel. The companys total nickel output was 158kt, up by 609t over 2017, owing to a marginal increase in output from Kola MMC. During the first nine months of 2019, the companys consolidated nickel production reached 167kt, a 6% increase compared with the same period in 2018. The growth was mainly due to increased shipments of high-grade matte from the Polar Division and enhanced productivity at Kola MMC. The countrys nickel mine production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period (2019-2023), to reach 243.7kt in 2023, due to the planned commencement of several upcoming projects, including the Kun-Manie and Monchetundra projects.

– The report analyses Russia’s nickel mining industry, with details of reserves, production trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and a listing of the major active, exploration and development projects.

– To gain an understanding of Russia’s nickel mining industry, relevant driving factors

– To understand historical and forecast trend on country’s nickel production, consumption and exports

The Russia Nickel Mining to 2023 market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.