Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward

Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market value chain.
The report reveals that the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market
- Most recent developments in the current IT Infrastructure Monitoring market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market?
- What is the projected value of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market?
IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market. The IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
- By type
- By deployment model
- By end user
- By vertical
- By region
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:
- Software
- Bundled Software
- Individual Software
- Network Monitoring
- Server Monitoring
- Storage Monitoring
- Cloud Monitoring
- Application Monitoring
- Others
- Service
- Consulting
- Integration & Implementation
- Other Service
The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.
The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:
- On premise
- Cloud/hosted
The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.
The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.
The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.
On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:
- IT and Communication
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistic
- Energy & Utility
- BFSI
- Aerospace & Defense
- Government
The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.
The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.
Regions covered in the report are as follows:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..
