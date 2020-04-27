Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025: Nwave Technologies, Sigfox, Semtech Corporation, Loriot, Link Labs

The LPWAN market is expected to grow US$ 28746.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017. Majority of the LPWAN technologies offer low cost of ownership in comparison to the traditional cellular networks. Further, they borrow themselves to be used as public as well as private network deployments. The low-cost of ownership allows more interruption by enabling emerging players to undertake the role of network operators and by adopting the development of new business model groups along the value chain. For instance, players in LPWAN market such as Senet started to install private networks in the U.S. for precise LPWAN service use cases (tank level monitoring) however, provided their networks to other IoT service providers for generating additional revenue.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the LPWAN market in the coming year is communication amid the technologies. With the rapid progress of LPWAN technologies, there will be several coexisting LPWANs that would be deployed in the same geographical area, and the coordination amid these technologies may be needed. This would be particularly implacable to LPWANs that belong to different vendors who would communicate with each other. Recently, there have been certain studies regarding cross-technology-communication (CTC) that would function without the assistance of additional hardware for communication across WiFi, ZigBee, and Bluetooth devices. Such CTC is specific to technology are anticipated to be the future trend in the LPWAN market.

Several IoT applications in the coming years are expected to increase their demand for real-time communication such as smart grid, manufacturing, healthcare, data center energy management. Such applications would require very low latency and very high reliability. Majority of the Low Power Wide Area Network currently, is designed to support applications with flexible requirements. In addition, the Low Power Wide Area Network operating in the sub-GHz band would be required to duty cycle at 0.1 or 1% which would make real-time communication extremely challenging. In the coming years as the research regarding Low Power Wide Area Network increase their focus regarding the discovery of methods to enable real-time communication in Low Power Wide Area Network, the Low Power Wide Area Network market players would attain the better opportunity to grow in novel applications during the forecast period.LPWAN market by end-user is segmented into smart cities, oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, consumer electronics and others (the others segment comprises of industries like retail, educational, automotive and environmental). The applications for the smart city over the period are stimulating LPWAN market growth by introducing innovative use cases such as smart metering, smart parking, and advanced recognition systems. Such influences of the low-power wireless technology for persistently increasing applications of low data exchange requirements in smart lighting and home automation are also expected to fuel the growth of smart cities in during the forecast period.

The overall LPWAN market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with LPWAN market industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the LPWAN market industry.

