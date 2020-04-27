Medical Laser Fibers Market 2020: Reflect a Holistic Expansion Till-2027 by Clarion Medical Technologies, Lumenis, biolitec AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Laser Fibers market globally. This report on ‘Medical Laser Fibers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

Key Competitors In Market are Clarion Medical Technologies, Lumenis, biolitec AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG,Richard Wolf GmbH ,IPG Photonics Corporation

Strategic Insights

Product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical laser fibers market industry. For instance, in May 2015, Olympus unveiled five of its products in the urology division, including the 200 Series Laser Fiber. Other products included, GLIDEWIRE Hydrophilic Coated Urologic Guidewire, ShockPulse- SE, UltraTrack Hybrid Guidewire, and UroPass Access Sheath full portfolio. The enhanced product line up is expected to enhance healthcare reforms such as increased quality of care, decreased costs, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Market segmentation:

Medical Laser Fibers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Reusable Laser Fibers and Disposable Laser Fibers), Application (Urology, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Neurology, and Other Applications) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

