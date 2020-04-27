Menstrual Cups Market Huge Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Size, Share, Emering Trends and Gloal Analysis by Diva International, Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper, Mooncup

According to new study titled ‘Menstrual Cups Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Size, Material and Distribution Channel.’ The global menstrual cup market is anticipated to reach US$ 636.16 Mn in 2027 from US$ 406.70 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global menstrual cup market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing popularity of menstrual cups, infections due to sanitary pads and tampons. Although the market is expected to have restraining factors, which include disadvantages of menstrual cups products such as safety issues associated with the use of menstrual cups, menstruation-related toxic shock syndrome (TSS) among women, along with some advantages, the menstrual cups comprise of more disadvantages such as, removal can get messy, it could interfere with an IUD, the difficulty of insertion for some due to which some women are not able to adopt the menstrual cups.

Menstrual Cups market – key companies profiled:-

Diva International Inc.

Lunette Menstrual Cup

The Keeper Inc.

Mooncup Ltd

Anigan Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Me Luna

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

Silky Cup

Earth Care Solution

The global menstrual cup market, based on the distribution channel, is segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores. The online stores segment led the menstrual cup market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to rise in significant growth in the e-commerce sectors owes to the increasing number of internet users and is a vital growth driver for this segment.

Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisitions. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in April 2019, Diva International Inc. launched a new menstrual cup size – Model 0, which targeted the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by the company.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer(TPE)

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Menstrual Cups market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Menstrual Cups market in the global market

