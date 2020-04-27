Meter Data Management System Market to Grow Exponentially in Asia Pacific by 2027 – New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

Business Market Insights has announced has new Report on “Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market” which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

The deployment of smart meters in emerging nations of the APAC region is gaining immense traction. The focus on conservation of energy is driving the deployment in these countries. The development of smart grids and burgeoning smart meter deployment across the region is anticipated to bolster the meter data management market. Also, China’s commitment to green development is another key driver for investments in the smart grid as well as AMI rollouts till 2020.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008596/request-trial

APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter Meter Data Management Systems across the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. . In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Also, the Malaysian government has taken initiatives for the development of EV charging stations across the country. It is anticipated that the country will have ~3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2019. Further, the government of Thailand aims to have ~690 EV charging stations by 2036. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter Meter Data Management Systems across the region.

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Meter Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace &Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]