Milling Cutter Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2017-2025

Milling Cutter Market: Introduction

Milling cutter is a mechanical tool generally used in machining centers or milling machines for milling operations; typically on other machine tools. Process of removing material from a work piece by rotary cutters or cutting in some particular direction at some angle along the direction of milling cutter. The product has found its major applications in metal working and molding markets. In manufacturing of almost all metallic products, milling cutters is the basic requirement. Removing, cutting or molding of any material into another shape or form has been offered by the milling cutters. Milling cutters covers various type of milling operations from small parts to heavy-duty large milling operations. They remove material by their movement within the machine or directly from the cutter’s shape.

Milling cutters come in several shapes and many sizes. There is also a choice of coatings, as well as cutting angle and number of cutting surfaces. The product is available in various configurations such as End mill, ball nose cutter, Side and face cutter, hob, woodruff cutter, thread mill, hollow mill, dovetail cutter, shell mill, Roughing end mill, slab mill, involute gear cutter, face mill and fly cutter are the various types of milling cutters. Choosing a milling cutters depends on various criteria’s such as material of the Cutter, Diameter, helix angle and coating.

HSS (High speed steel) Milling cutters are the most preferred and cost effective while Cemented Carbide milling cutters are expensive but they are long lasting and work efficiently. Milling cutters with large diameter remove the material from the work piece quickly while small diameter milling cutters are chosen for milling internal contour of the work piece. Some Milling cutters are made of HSS (High Speed steel), others are made of carbide tripped. Milling Cutters are widely used in Automobile, Machinery and Automotive Industry.

Milling Cutter Market: Dynamics

Globally consumption of machine tools in processing of finished metal products has boomed in recent years and has reached highest level due to massive requirement of superior product quality (as these products are manufactured by the help of milling cutters for shaping, turning, planning and similar operation ) and hence use of milling cutters has elevated to a significant extent.

In developing countries economy is growing rapidly resulting in increased disposable income. Hence, expected to see heavy demand in automotive industry which will result in more investment in manufacturing sector and related Machine tools like Milling Cutters, and that is the key factor for market growth of Milling Cutters. Increase in productivity, improved and reduction of manufacturing cost can help milling cutter industries to improve their sales rate. However, Fluctuating prices of raw material and shortage of skilled labor in manufacturing industry is a shortcoming of milling cutter manufacturers. High speed steel milling cutters is gaining popularity across the globe due to their ability to cut in all directions. Growing demand of high speed metal cutting tools and metal fabricated products has a strong potential in increasing the market revenue of milling cutters in future as they can withstand high temperature and used for cutting, forming and working metal components.

Milling Cutter Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Milling Cutter by constructional tooth feature:

Solid Teeth

Inserted Teeth

Tripped Teeth

Segmentation of milling cutter by helix direction:

Straight or Parallel

Right hand helical

Alternate Helical

Segmentation of milling cutter by direction of rotation:

Right Hand Rotational

Left Hand Rotational

Segmentation of Milling Cutter by end Geometry:

Square End

Ball Nose

Radius Tip

Chamfer Tip

Segmentation of Milling Cutters by Application:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Shipping Industry

Equipment Manufacturing

Metal and Material Processing

Other

Milling Cutter Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominate the milling cutter market driven by massive consumption and higher demand of cutting tools in various end-use application followed by Europe and Asia. Rapidly expanding Automotive, aerospace and industrial network in Europe and Asia are the major contributors for market growth. Availability of cheap labor from China and India for manufacturing has proved profitable for milling cutter producing industries.

The South China Sea dispute has led countries of that region to contribute more capital to military modernization. The milling cutter market is expected to see growth as countries of these region are increasing their defense budget to manufacture more armory.

