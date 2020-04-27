N-Pentane Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “N-Pentane Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the N-Pentane Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1645523/global-n-pentane-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global N-Pentane market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global N-Pentane market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global N-Pentane Market Research Report: Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian, M/S. DATTA

Global N-Pentane Market Segmentation by Product: Pentane 85/15, Pentane 80/20, Pentane 70/30, Pentane 60/40, Pentane 50/50, Pentane 20/80, Others

Global N-Pentane Market Segmentation by Application: EPS Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global N-Pentane market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global N-Pentane market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global N-Pentane market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1645523/global-n-pentane-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global N-Pentane market?

Which are the leading segments of the global N-Pentane market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global N-Pentane market?

How will the global N-Pentane market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global N-Pentane market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-Pentane Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key N-Pentane Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pentane 85/15

1.4.3 Pentane 80/20

1.4.4 Pentane 70/30

1.4.5 Pentane 60/40

1.4.6 Pentane 50/50

1.4.7 Pentane 20/80

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 EPS Blowing Agent

1.5.3 Electronic Cleaning

1.5.4 Chemical Solvent

1.5.5 Aerosol Propellant

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): N-Pentane Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the N-Pentane Industry

1.6.1.1 N-Pentane Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and N-Pentane Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for N-Pentane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global N-Pentane Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global N-Pentane Sales 2015-2026

2.2 N-Pentane Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global N-Pentane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global N-Pentane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global N-Pentane Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 N-Pentane Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 N-Pentane Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 N-Pentane Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 N-Pentane Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 N-Pentane Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 N-Pentane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global N-Pentane Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by N-Pentane Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global N-Pentane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 N-Pentane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 N-Pentane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 N-Pentane Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers N-Pentane Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into N-Pentane Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global N-Pentane Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 N-Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 N-Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global N-Pentane Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global N-Pentane Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global N-Pentane Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 N-Pentane Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global N-Pentane Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America N-Pentane by Country

6.1.1 North America N-Pentane Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America N-Pentane Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe N-Pentane by Country

7.1.1 Europe N-Pentane Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe N-Pentane Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific N-Pentane by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific N-Pentane Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific N-Pentane Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America N-Pentane by Country

9.1.1 Latin America N-Pentane Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America N-Pentane Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shell

11.1.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Shell N-Pentane Products Offered

11.1.5 Shell Recent Development

11.2 Phillips 66

11.2.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information

11.2.2 Phillips 66 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Phillips 66 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Phillips 66 N-Pentane Products Offered

11.2.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development

11.3 CNPC

11.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.3.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 CNPC N-Pentane Products Offered

11.3.5 CNPC Recent Development

11.4 ExxonMobil Chemical

11.4.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ExxonMobil Chemical N-Pentane Products Offered

11.4.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

11.5 TOP Solvent

11.5.1 TOP Solvent Corporation Information

11.5.2 TOP Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 TOP Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 TOP Solvent N-Pentane Products Offered

11.5.5 TOP Solvent Recent Development

11.6 Junyuan Petroleum Group

11.6.1 Junyuan Petroleum Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Junyuan Petroleum Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Junyuan Petroleum Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Junyuan Petroleum Group N-Pentane Products Offered

11.6.5 Junyuan Petroleum Group Recent Development

11.7 South Hampton Resources

11.7.1 South Hampton Resources Corporation Information

11.7.2 South Hampton Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 South Hampton Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 South Hampton Resources N-Pentane Products Offered

11.7.5 South Hampton Resources Recent Development

11.8 Aeropres Corporation

11.8.1 Aeropres Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Aeropres Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Aeropres Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Aeropres Corporation N-Pentane Products Offered

11.8.5 Aeropres Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Diversified CPC

11.9.1 Diversified CPC Corporation Information

11.9.2 Diversified CPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Diversified CPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Diversified CPC N-Pentane Products Offered

11.9.5 Diversified CPC Recent Development

11.10 Rizhao Changlian

11.10.1 Rizhao Changlian Corporation Information

11.10.2 Rizhao Changlian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Rizhao Changlian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Rizhao Changlian N-Pentane Products Offered

11.10.5 Rizhao Changlian Recent Development

11.1 Shell

11.1.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Shell N-Pentane Products Offered

11.1.5 Shell Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 N-Pentane Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global N-Pentane Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global N-Pentane Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America N-Pentane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: N-Pentane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: N-Pentane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe N-Pentane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: N-Pentane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: N-Pentane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific N-Pentane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: N-Pentane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: N-Pentane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America N-Pentane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: N-Pentane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: N-Pentane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa N-Pentane Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: N-Pentane Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: N-Pentane Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: N-Pentane Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key N-Pentane Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 N-Pentane Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.