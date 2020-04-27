Passive Optical Network Market 2025 Growing with Top Key Leaders ZTE Corporation, Calix, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation

The global passive optical network market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The passive optical network market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the passive optical network market that are involved in the end-to-end development of passive optical network technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users. Contribution from Government for research & development, strategic partnerships between manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for Passive Optical Network over the forecast period.

The passive optical network market segmentation is done on the basis of technology, network element, and applications. The passive optical network market has been segmented on the basis of technology into a gigabit passive optical network (GPON), Ethernet passive optical network (EPON) and others. Furthermore, the passive optical network market is segmented according to network element namely, optical network terminal (ONT), optical line terminal (OLT), and optical power splitters. PON is deployed in various applications to fulfil the demand of customers. Therefore, the passive optical network is also segmented as per the application segment and is comprised of residential service (FTTH), business service (other FTTX), and mobile backhaul. On the basis of geography, the passive optical network market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The Global Passive Optical Network market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period 2018- 2025 and account for US$ 11.14 Bn by the year 2025. Further, merger & acquisition by the players for the product enhancement and increase in global footprints help the companies to cater large base of customers. For instance, in 2017, Corning Incorporated acquired Alliance Fiber Optic Products, Inc. (AFOP). The merger agreement states that Corning combined AFOP into its Optical Communications business segment and also seek towards further expansion in the market of cloud data-centre operators, OEMs. The acquisition also extends the Corning’s imprints in Asia.

In another development, Alcatel-Lucent was acquired by Nokia Networks in 2016. The acquisition enables focus on future technologies such as IP and software-defined networking, the fifth generation (5G), analytics, cloud, and others. It involves Alcatel-Lucent’s Bell Labs, Nokia’s FutureWorks and Nokia Technologies to improve the research competencies and technology segment. In the same year, ADTRAN, Inc., closed the acquisition of major fibre access products, and technologies from the subsidiaries of CommScope, Inc. This acquisition is expected to enhance the solutions of Adtran for cable MSO industry and also to deliver scalable solutions, services and support to the cable operators in order to remain competitive in the multi-gigabit service delivery market.

Major merger & acquisition strategy was reported in the North America region and is expected to be saturated in passive optical network market with an almost constant market share over the forecast period. Some of the global key players operating in the Passive Optical Network market are ZTE Corporation, Calix, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and ADVA Optical Networking SE.

