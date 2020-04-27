Patch Management Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

Patch management is essential for the testing and installation of multiple changes in the code to existing application or software tools. The process ensures repair of system vulnerabilities discovered post release of the infrastructure components. The patch management market in Europe is expected to witness robust growth on account of strict cybersecurity regulations in the region.

The “Global Patch Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of patch management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global patch management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading patch management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patch management market is anticipated to witness decent growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for up-to-date applications coupled with increasing deployment of third-party applications. Additionally, favorable government regulations are likely to bolster the market growth. However, application compatibility and patch testing issues are significant challenges for patch management market. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of mobile and web platforms is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the patch management market in the coming years.

The global patch management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, retail, and others.

Leading Key Players:

Automox Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o.

ConnectWise, LLC

Ivanti

JAMF Software, LLC (Jamf)

Kaseya Limited

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.)

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Qualys, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global patch management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The patch management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting patch management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the patch management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the patch management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from patch management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for patch management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the patch management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key patch management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

