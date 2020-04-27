PERSONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SYSTEMS MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH TREMENDOUS GROWTH BY 2027

The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Personal Emergency Response Systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growing awareness, disease management, and self-care among people related to chronic diseases as well as the disability to lead healthy and independent lives are the primary driver for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. Also, the growing trend towards usage of technologies which permit the people to gain easy access to healthcare without staying in the hospital. Thus, these factors are contributing to the growth in the demand for personal emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-ADT Corporation, Alertone Services, LLC, American Senior Safety Agency, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeFone, LifeStation, Inc., Medical Guardian LLC, Nortek Security & Control LLC., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Valued Relationships, Inc.

The continuous growth in technology and the easy adaptability of PERS devices and technological developments in healthcare wearables are the significant drivers for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. The mounting advancements in communication technologies are creating opportunities for the personal emergency response systems market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Personal Emergency Response Systems industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global personal emergency response systems market is segmented on the type, and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into landline PERS, mobile PERS, and standalone PERS. Similarly, based on end-user industry the market is segmented into home-based users, senior living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

The report analyzes factors affecting Personal Emergency Response Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Personal Emergency Response Systems market in these regions

