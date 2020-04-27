Personal Emergency Response Systems Market to Register CAGR 7% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2029

Rising elderly population and need for continuous patient monitoring have boosted the adoption of personal emergency response systems (PERS), globally. Technological advancements in mobile personal emergency response system devices such as automatic fall detection and medication reminder features are expected to fuel overall personal emergency response systems market growth during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of smartphones by the geriatric population is one of the main factors that supports the introduction of software and applications, as such, enabling the growth of the personal emergency response systems market.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6403

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LifeWatch USA

Tunstall

ADT Inc.

Medical Guardian LLC

MobileHelp

The global PERS market was valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Study

Landline-associated devices dominated the personal emergency response systems market in terms of revenue, and are expected to hold nearly half of the PERS market share.

Wearables and sensor-based transmitters are able to track the location of patients during emergency situations. This feature is expected to be one of the growth driving factors.

The demand for personal emergency response systems among home-based users is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be a significant revenue generating region in the global personal emergency response systems market, owing to the higher adoption rate of these systems by the geriatric population for medication reminder and health monitoring.

Innovative product launches are boosting the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. For instance, in December 2019 , LifeStation, a leading provider of medical alert monitoring systems for elderly people, launched LifeStation Mobile LTE with a monitoring center of LifeStation, staffed with its team of certified emergency care specialists, enabling seniors to get help quickly.



Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/6403

“Innovative product launches including remote patient monitoring, fall alerts, rhythmic disorder data, and location tracking, and increase in the adoption rate of these systems among home-based elderly people are expected to stimulate significant market growth.”- says a PMR Analyst.

Improved and Efficient Service Offerings – Strategic Focus of Manufacturers

Key players in the personal emergency response systems market are providing a supporting link between users and emergency healthcare service providers through their products. [email protected] from Essence Group learns and adapts to an individual’s daily behavior, and provides alerts with different levels of severity based on variance from the daily routine. In-Home Medical Alert from Bay Alarm Medical sends alerts to trained emergency operators, family, friends, neighbors, and, if necessary, 911 emergency services, by pressing a button.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/6403

More Valuable Insights on Personal Emergency Response Systems Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on personal emergency response systems in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029.

The global personal emergency response systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on the personal emergency response systems market on basis of product type (landline devices, mobile devices, standalone devices, mobile applications), and end user (home-based users, assisted living facilities, hospitals), across five major regions.