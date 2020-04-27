Polyethylene Films Market Projected to Reach $90,911 million by 2023 – AEP, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Dupont, Hilex, Innovia

The global polyethylene films market was valued at $70,465 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2023, to reach $90,911 million by 2023. Polyethylene films are derived compounds of polymers and ethylene, majorly used in the plastic industry. It is a plastic made from complex polymers, which leads to a rigid, inflammable, fireproof, transparent, and opaque product. The properties of polyethylene can be divided into mechanical, compound, electrical, optical, and thermal. The polyethylene films market plays a vital role in the growth of the packaged food industry.

Polyethylene films are widely utilized in curing of concrete in construction industry as it blocks the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Moreover, these films act as a vapor barrier, thus blocking the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Polyethylene film is also well-adapted to the problem of curing tilt-up wall panels. It has an additional application as a bond breaker between the wall panel and the bade slab on which it is poured.

Innovation related to films, which possess high-barrier properties that make it suitable for packaging of food items drives the market. The ongoing innovations and revolutionary developments in the production of flexible films also boosts the market growth. Whereas, fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and stringent regulations for the production of plastic products in the industry, imposed majorly in Europe, hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, growth in end-user base in the Asia-Pacific and saturation of North American and European markets make way for different growth opportunities in the region.

The global polyethylene films market is segmented based on technology, material, application, and region. Based on technology, it is classified into blown film extrusion, cast film extrusion, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as stretch films and shrink films. Based on application, it is divided into beverage packaging, food packaging, agriculture films, construction films, household items, and others. Agricultural films are further divided into mulch films, greenhouse films and silage films. Based on material, the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

