Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Gesture Recognition Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2029

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Gesture Recognition market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Gesture Recognition market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Gesture Recognition market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Gesture Recognition market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Gesture Recognition market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Gesture Recognition market during the assessment period.

Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Gesture Recognition market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Gesture Recognition market. The Gesture Recognition market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

major players in the gesture recognition market.

Development of 3D Vision and gesture tracking technology along with growing prominence of 2D gesture recognition technology in the consumer electronics is expected to have a huge impact on this market in the short, medium, and long term. Furthermore, rising number of strategic partnerships between various automobile and gesture recognition technology companies is having a positive impact on the growth of the gesture recognition market. Increasing adoption of gesture recognition solutions in the automotive industry is one of the prime reasons behind the growth of global gesture recognition market. In addition, 1growing gesture-based interaction in factory automation and increasing application of gesture recognition solutions in the industrial sector is fueling the demand for gesture control technology at the global level.

Geographically, the global gesture recognition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into gesture recognition market in these regions based on revenue (USD million). In addition, current and future trends in the gesture recognition market are covered in the report. North America led the market for gesture recognition in 2014, followed by Europe. Rising demand for gesture control solutions in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other devices is major reason propelling the growth of this market. The U.S. is leading the gesture recognition market in North America. Growing popularity of gesture control solutions in automotive and gaming consoles is boosting demand for gesture recognition technology at the global level. Germany and U.K dominated the market for gesture recognition in 2014. Increasing application of gesture recognition technology in touch less sanitary equipment and biometric systems are factors influencing the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, major contributors to the gesture recognition market are China, Japan, India, and South Korea among others. Moreover, emergence of 3D camera based technology along with ultrasonic technology is stimulating the demand for gesture control solutions across Rest of the World.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Automotive, hospitality, consumer electronics, gaming, aerospace and defense, commercial centers, educational hubs, medical centers among others. Application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops is one of the major driving factors behind the growth of gesture recognition market globally in 2014, followed by automotive and gaming segments. Reliability along with user-friendliness is some of the major factors fueling the application of gesture recognition technology in consumer electronics.

Furthermore, by technology the market is segmented into touch-based gesture recognition and touch less gesture recognition. Moreover, gyroscope, accelerometer, combo sensor comes under touch-based gesture recognition and ultrasonic, infrared 2D array comes under touch less gesture recognition. The touch based gesture recognition segment held the largest share of the gesture recognition market in 2014, followed by touch less gesture recognition.

Product innovation and development is one of the key strategies adopted by most leading market players. New product innovation is required to deal with the existing competition in the market. For instance, in March 2015, Cognitec Systems GmbH introduced a specialized camera with in-built features such as facial detection and tracking technology. The product offers optimal image quality for real-time face recognition, while requiring low bandwidth resources and relatively little computing hardware. Companies are involved in research and development activities to create new innovative products. In addition, mergers and acquisitions are among the major strategies that are widely used by leading market players in the gesture recognition industry globally. Some major players in the gesture recognition market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW include GestureTek, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), SoftKinetic SA (Belgium) and Elliptic Laboratories AS (Norway).

