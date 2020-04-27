Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Keyword Market – Analysis and Forecast up to 2017 to 2022

Companies in the Vehicle Anti-theft System market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Vehicle Anti-theft System market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Vehicle Anti-theft System market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Vehicle Anti-theft System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Vehicle Anti-theft System market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

In the section of the competitive landscape, the report delivers a dashboard view of the key market players operating in the vehicle anti-theft system market. The companies have been profiled based on their product portfolios, recent innovations, their relative market positions, and business strategies. Key companies profiled in the vehicle anti-theft system market report include Denso Corporation, Continental AG, OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, TOKAI RIKA, CO, LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, VOXX International Corporation, Lear Corporation, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co among others.

For example, Porsche, a leading German automobile manufacturer has announced the inclusion of GPS-enabled anti-theft protection in its classic Porsche models. Another key manufacturer in the vehicle anti-theft system market – Continental AG, another German leader in manufacturing of automotive components has announced plans to carve out the powertrain division under the new “Continental Group” umbrella brand which will also include Continental Automotive that delivers chassis and safety and interior units. Bosch, a leading manufacturer of vehicle anti-theft systems has introduced a new TRACI solution for agricultural and construction machinery, vehicles and special equipment tracking.

Vehicle anti-theft systems are devices installed on vehicles or associated premises to prevent unauthorized approach to vehicles and incidences of theft. While traditional vehicle anti-theft system included simple lock & key, implementation of advanced technologies such as face detection, GPS, GSM, biometric, and others have introduced a variety of vehicle anti-theft system in the market such as alarm, steering lock, immobilizer, central locking, passive keyless entry and biometric capture devices.

Fact.MR has compiled a market research analysis of the vehicle anti-theft system market in the report titled “Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”. A comprehensive analysis backed by historical data and current market scenario has formed the basis of the derived forecast of the vehicle anti-theft system market during the period 2017 – 2022.

How will the evolving government regulations shape the future progress of the vehicle anti-theft system market?

What will be the key business strategies of manufacturers in the vehicle anti-theft system market to address increasing incidences of car thefts?

How will OEMs in the vehicle anti-theft system market match the pace of evolving technology trends?

What is the most common observable trend within the Vehicle Anti-theft System market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Vehicle Anti-theft System market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Vehicle Anti-theft System market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Vehicle Anti-theft System during the forecast period?

