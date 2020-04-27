Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2029

The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
By Product:
- Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
- Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
- Non-ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
- Integrated/closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
By Technology:
- Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
- Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
By End Users:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Home Use
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- MEA
- GCC Nations
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
COVID-19 Impact on Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
