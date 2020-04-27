Primary Battery Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast by 2027

What is Primary Battery?

A battery operates connected anode and cathode to produce electricity. Dissimilarities in materials utilized to manufacture a battery have resulted to the development of different types of batteries. The need for primary batteries remains high across the world, due to the numerous advantages of primary batteries, such as low cost, wide application across consumer electronics, including flashlights, calculators, clocks, and smoke alarms, making a high growth for the primary battery market. Also, factors such as rising demand for primary batteries in military applications and increased demand for consumer electronics are expected to drive the primary battery market. There has been a rise in the need for a battery that can meet heavy discharge requirements, as consumer electronics power requirement increases. This is also expected to enhance the demand for secondary batteries, which, in turn, is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the primary battery market globally.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Primary Battery market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Primary Battery market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

EaglePicher Technologies

2. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

3. Excell Battery Co.

4. Duracell Inc

5. Electrochem Solutions, Inc.

6. FDK Corporation

7. SANYO Energy Corporation

8. Spectrum Brands, Inc

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

The recent rise in portable medical devices, that require frequent replacement of batteries, is likely to drive the growth of the primary battery market. Portable medical devices driven by primary batteries can be used where charging or continuous power supply is limited. The use of primary batteries such as alkaline batteries in electronic toys is likely to drive the primary battery market in the forecast period. Laws which mandate manufacturers of primary batteries to have a system for disposing and recycling of used and worn out batteries, hampers the growth of the primary battery market globally.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

