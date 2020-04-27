Sanger Sequencing Service Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2019 – 2027

The global Sanger sequencing service market is expected to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Sanger sequencing service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Microsynth AG Laragen, Inc. StarSEQ GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. LGC Biosearch Technologies Fasteris SA Quintara Biosciences GENEWIZ GenScript SciGenom Labs

The Sanger Sequencing Service Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market as follows:

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

