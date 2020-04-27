Smart Fleet Management Market Research Report 2020 Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2027

The Smart Fleet Management Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.

Smart fleet solutions are utilized to simplify the creation of effective maintenance plans in the automotive industry. These solutions incorporate AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. The solutions enable real-time fleet status and fleet data access to the fleet managers to enhance performance and increase driver productivity.

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Smart Fleet Management under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

The “Global Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart fleet management market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transportation, connectivity, application, and geography. The global smart fleet management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart fleet management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The smart fleet management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as favorable government policies and demand for high speed network. Furthermore, increasing use of cloud based solution is further expected to fuel the growth of the smart fleet management market. However, cybersecurity concerns may hinder the growth of the smart fleet management market. Nonetheless, artificial intelligence for fleet integration is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global smart fleet management market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, connectivity, and application. Based on mode of transportation, the market is segmented as roadways, marine, railways, and airways. On the basis of the connectivity, the market is segmented as short range communication, long range communication, and cloud. The market on the basis of the application is classified as tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics.

Leading Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG,

Robert Bosch GmBH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.)

Siemens AG

Trimble Navigation Ltd.,

Verizon Communications, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart fleet management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart fleet management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart fleet management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart fleet management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart fleet management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart fleet management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart fleet management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart fleet management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart fleet management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

