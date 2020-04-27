The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Tablet Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026

The global Tablet market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tablet market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tablet market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tablet market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tablet market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market segmentation

The global tablet market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Detachable, Slate); Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows); Screen Size (Below 8 inch, 8 inch and above); End Use (Consumer, Commercial); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan).

Detachable product type expected to register a comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period

The Detachable product type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 78.57 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period to reach US$ 596.61 Bn by 2026. The Slate product type segment is likely to have slight growth during 2018–2021 and is expected to lose major market share beyond 2021 owing to the growing adoption of detachable tablets.

Android operating system to account for a high volume share by the end of 2026

The Android operating system segment is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The Android segment is expected to account for 44.2% value share while the iOS operating system segment is estimated to hold 44.9% value share of the global tablet market by 2026.

Below 8 inch screen size segment to register a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Below 8 inch screen size segment is anticipated to witness high growth between 2016 and 2026. This segment is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Commercial end use segment expected to register a higher CAGR than the Consumer segment

The Commercial end use segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 56.69 Bn by the end of 2016. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. The Consumer end use segment is anticipated to account for 66% value share in 2016.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market to retain market dominance in terms of volume

In terms of value, the APEJ market is estimated to account for 28.7% share of the global tablet market in 2026. This regional market is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 17.4% in 2016 to 21.1% in 2026 and is projected to exhibit a higher market attractiveness index than other regional markets in the global tablet market. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 31.51 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 194.56 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period.

Leading market players are adopting strategies such as competitive pricing and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The top companies operating in the global tablet market are Apple Inc., Samsung, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Micromax, Xiaomi, and ASUStek. Leading market players are consolidating their market position by implementing strategies such as innovative product development, customer centricity, continuous technological development, expansion of product distribution channels, and penetration pricing to maximise sales and increase profitability.

Each market player encompassed in the Tablet market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tablet market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Tablet Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tablet market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Tablet market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Tablet market report?

A critical study of the Tablet market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Tablet market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Tablet landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Tablet market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Tablet market share and why? What strategies are the Tablet market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Tablet market? What factors are negatively affecting the Tablet market growth? What will be the value of the global Tablet market by the end of 2029?

