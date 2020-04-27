TV Transmitter Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook : 8BTSI CORP, BBEF Electronics Group, Egatel S.L., Gatesair, Gigamega Technology , Gospell Digital Technology , Hitachi Kokusai Electric

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “TV Transmitter Market — Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global TV transmitter market is expected to reach US$ 975.2 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The transition to digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB) from the cable and satellite broadcasting method and the adoption of mobile television broadcasting is benefiting the service providers, regulators, consumer electronics manufacturers, and network operators.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), In January 2017, 22 countries in the Asia-Pacific region’s number of digital cable TV households were 330 million. In contrast, the number of TV households for DTH and DTT was 147 million and 129 million. TRAI expects DTT to witness a positive growth trend in the coming years. The association also estimates that by 2021, DTT to become the second-largest digital TV platform to serve the consumer after a digital cable TV platform. Thus, the market in Asia-Pacific for TV transmitters is expected to grow a high rate.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007760/

The global TV transmitter market accounted to US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027.

China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries in the TV transmitter market in APAC. The region has a more progressive economic outlook than other areas in the world. It has enormous growth potential, with fast-growing countries such as China and India and developed nations such as Japan.

The region is expected to grow at ~5–6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. The factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are attributing the smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed phase. Which, in turn, fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector.

GLOBAL TV TRANSMITTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Transmitter Type

UHF

Low

Medium

High

VHF

Low

Medium

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Distribution Channel

Company Owned

Third Party

Global TV Transmitter Market – By Application

Small TV Station

Large TV Station

A television transmitter is a device used for over-the-air, also known as terrestrial television broadcasting. It is an electronic device that emits radio waves along with a harmonized audio channel that carries a video signal representing moving images. These radio waves are then received by television receivers, which display the image on a screen. A television station consists of a television transmitter and the broadcast studio, which originates from the content. These radio waves transmit on frequency channels in the VHF and UHF bands.

Key findings of the study:

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region in the TV transmitter market. The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. The Rest of MEA consists of Iran, Israel, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kuwait, among others. According to World Bank data, the GDP of the region increased from US$3.27 trillion in 2017 to US$3.61 trillion in 2018. The Middle Eastern countries are financially developed nations, while the African countries lag behind largely. The infrastructure development in the Gulf countries is immense, and the growing trend of commercial infrastructures continue to climb exponentially year on year. Attributing to the fact that these countries focus extensively on tourism, the commercial infrastructure plays a major role in the respective country’s economy.

High investment for commercial construction, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, malls, and others. is being witnessed in the region. Government involvement for diversification of revenues resources in the Gulf countries has accelerated over the past two-three years in the wake of dipping oil prices. As a result, there has been high focus on the hospitality and tourism sector. Construction of malls, hypermarkets, specialty stores in the major cities of the gulf countries is one of the primary drivers for growth in the infrastructure vertical; this, in turn, favors more installation of DTT technology and thereby increases the demand for TV transmitter in the near future.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007760/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]