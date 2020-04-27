Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2020-2026| Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold, AOC, U-Pica, Japan Composite, Yabang, Tianhe Resin

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Research Report: Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold, AOC, U-Pica, Japan Composite, Yabang, Tianhe Resin, Changzhou Fangxin, Zhaoqing Futian, Jiangsu Fullmark, Changzhou Huari, Zeyuan Chemical, Guangdong Huaxun, Luxchem Polymer Industries

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Segmentation by Product: Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), Others

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Other

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

How will the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Orthophthalic

1.4.3 Isophthalic

1.4.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry

1.6.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) by Country

6.1.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ashland

11.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ashland Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.1.5 Ashland Recent Development

11.2 DSM

11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DSM Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.2.5 DSM Recent Development

11.3 Polynt-Reichhold

11.3.1 Polynt-Reichhold Corporation Information

11.3.2 Polynt-Reichhold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Polynt-Reichhold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Polynt-Reichhold Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.3.5 Polynt-Reichhold Recent Development

11.4 AOC

11.4.1 AOC Corporation Information

11.4.2 AOC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 AOC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 AOC Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.4.5 AOC Recent Development

11.5 U-Pica

11.5.1 U-Pica Corporation Information

11.5.2 U-Pica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 U-Pica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 U-Pica Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.5.5 U-Pica Recent Development

11.6 Japan Composite

11.6.1 Japan Composite Corporation Information

11.6.2 Japan Composite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Japan Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Japan Composite Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.6.5 Japan Composite Recent Development

11.7 Yabang

11.7.1 Yabang Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yabang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Yabang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Yabang Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.7.5 Yabang Recent Development

11.8 Tianhe Resin

11.8.1 Tianhe Resin Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tianhe Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Tianhe Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tianhe Resin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.8.5 Tianhe Resin Recent Development

11.9 Changzhou Fangxin

11.9.1 Changzhou Fangxin Corporation Information

11.9.2 Changzhou Fangxin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Changzhou Fangxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Changzhou Fangxin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.9.5 Changzhou Fangxin Recent Development

11.10 Zhaoqing Futian

11.10.1 Zhaoqing Futian Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhaoqing Futian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Zhaoqing Futian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Zhaoqing Futian Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Products Offered

11.10.5 Zhaoqing Futian Recent Development

11.12 Changzhou Huari

11.12.1 Changzhou Huari Corporation Information

11.12.2 Changzhou Huari Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Changzhou Huari Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Changzhou Huari Products Offered

11.12.5 Changzhou Huari Recent Development

11.13 Zeyuan Chemical

11.13.1 Zeyuan Chemical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zeyuan Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Zeyuan Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zeyuan Chemical Products Offered

11.13.5 Zeyuan Chemical Recent Development

11.14 Guangdong Huaxun

11.14.1 Guangdong Huaxun Corporation Information

11.14.2 Guangdong Huaxun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Guangdong Huaxun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Guangdong Huaxun Products Offered

11.14.5 Guangdong Huaxun Recent Development

11.15 Luxchem Polymer Industries

11.15.1 Luxchem Polymer Industries Corporation Information

11.15.2 Luxchem Polymer Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Luxchem Polymer Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Luxchem Polymer Industries Products Offered

11.15.5 Luxchem Polymer Industries Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

