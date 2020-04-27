Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In2019-2019

In 2018, the market size of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market, the following companies are covered:

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Broadcom

AT&T, Inc.

Verizon

MediaTek

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technology

Savari

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Unex Technology

3M

Ericsson

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

