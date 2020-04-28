Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2019 to 2029

Analysis of the Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

A recent market research report on the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Isomalto-oligosaccharide

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

The presented report dissects the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key Factors Shaping Growth of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

Growing production of functional foods in response to shifting customer preference for personal health and well-being has been favoring application of IMO as a key ingredient in an array of products. This falls in line with the increasing traction for nutrition-rich processed food.

Prebiotics continue to gain high popularity as beneficial for human gut health and immune system, in turn rubbing off on the demand for IMO. Sensing the potential growth in this aspect, F&B producers are substantially leveraging the functionality of isomalto-oligosaccharide as low carb sweetener.

High traction of fiber-rich ingredients in line with the growing health & wellness trend, has meant that consumer spending on health food products is witnessing a rise, devoid of the cost. IMO manufacturers are expected to significantly benefit from growing preference for healthy food.

Sales of isomalto-oligosaccharide continue to gain momentum on account of the onward and upward demand for clean label ingredients in dietary supplements, and bakery & confectionery products. As food manufacturers continue to adopt ‘clean-label’ as the new norm, to attract a wider pool of consumers, demand for IMO will gain an uptick in the foreseeable future.

Increasing awareness about the consequences of unhealthy eating has led to a significant shift in consumer preference for trans-fat products in recent years. Sensing the potential lucrativeness of low trans-fat products, food manufacturers are increasingly adopting low fat and low calorie prebiotics and sweeteners in offerings, thereby creating a significant demand for IMO.

Key Challenges in the Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

Pervasive permeation of probiotics as health supplements, backed by successful marketing activities, has overshadowed the prebiotics landscape, tugging sales of IMO as a consequence.

High dose of isomalto oligosaccharide has been associated with adverse health impacts. The FDA recommends a maximum of 30 grams per day consumption of IMO. This is expected to pose a negative influence on growth of the IMO market.

Food & Beverage Industry – A Vital Revenue Pocket for IMO Producers

There has been a significant surge in the demand for functional foods in recent years, which in turn has favored development and adoption of plant-based, functional ingredients. IMO has gained a notable traction as a key functional ingredient among food producers, in light of its compatibility with the clean-label trend, and reduced sugar and fat content. The study finds that food & beverage industry accounts for ~60% sales of IMO worldwide. Growing consumer awareness about prebiotics and associated health outcomes, will have a notable influence on sales of IMO in the foreseeable future.

Research Scope

Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market – Research Methodology

An accurate methodology and holistic approach lay the foundation of the valuable insights mentioned in the isomalto-oligosaccharide market. The Fact.MR study presents detailed information pertaining to the growth projections of isomalto-oligosaccharide industry and a systematic breakdown of the determinants that are shaping the growth of the market.

An in-depth primary and secondary research has been performed to include incisive insights into the forecast analysis of isomalto-oligosaccharide market. The report on isomalto-oligosaccharide market has also gone through pre-publish validation tunnels to guarantee the uniqueness of the key insights and information presented in the report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

