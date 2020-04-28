Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2029

COVID-19 Impact on Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SAN solutions market. Key players profiled in the SAN solutions market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc.,DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc.,NEC Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, byTechnology

Fibre Channel (FC)

Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Industry

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Government Offices and Education

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation and Logistics)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



