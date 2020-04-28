Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on TPU Elastomers market is staring at a promising future with projected CAGR growth of XX% during the forecast period – 2019 – 2027

Assessment of the Global TPU Elastomers Market

The recently published market study on the global TPU Elastomers market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the TPU Elastomers market.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the TPU Elastomers market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the TPU Elastomers market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the TPU Elastomers market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the TPU Elastomers market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the TPU Elastomers market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the TPU Elastomers market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Lubrizol International, Inc. – a U.S.-based specialty chemical company – announced that it has acquired the TPU business from The Dow Chemical Company, one of the leading chemical companies based in the U.S. The company declared that the acquisition is mainly aimed at leveraging Dow's strong TPU brand recognition in the U.S. to expand its global footprint and consolidate a strong position in the TPU elastomers market. The acquisition also could help Lubrizol to diversify its product portfolio at provide access to new industrial end-uses, such as medical devices, for its TPU elastomers business.

In November 2018, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd – a leading supplier of TPU elastomers – launched its new TPU adhesive and polyether TPU products suitable for equipment used in the firefighting industry. The company announced that the fast crystallization rate and excellent heat resistance of the company’s new TPU adhesives, and hydrolytic stability and good environmental adaptability of polyether TPU products for fire hose liner can improve the quality of various fire-fighting equipment significantly.

In October 2018, Covestro AG – a German stakeholder in the TPU elastomers market – announced that it has developed new TPU elastomer products, under the name cardyon™, based on carbon dioxide (CO2) technology. The new series of TPU products contains polyether carbonate polyols and has a high tensile strength 36 megapascals. The company announced that its new TPU products leave a lower carbon footprint as compared to their conventional counterparts and can be used in various industrial applications, including textiles, footwear, and petrochemical industrial applications.

In May 2018, Huntsman Corporation – an American multinational manufacturer of specialty chemicals – it will soon invest in a new polyurethanes systems house in Dubai. The company announced that the new facility will strengthen the company’s position in the TPU elastomers market in the Middle East. This will also enable the company to capitalize on increasing applications of TPU elastomers in the fast-growing footwear markets.

Other leading players in the TPU elastomers market include BASF SE, Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Ravago Petrokimya Üretim A.S, COIM SPA, Coating Chemical Industry Company, Zibo Hengjiu Pu Technology Company Ltd., Huafon Group, Xuchuan Chemical Group, Evermore Chemical Industry Company Ltd., Sunko Ink Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Group, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Blackwell Plastics LLP, Hexpol AB, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft,Honeywell International, Inc., PolyOne Corp., Tosoh Corporation, Nihon Matai Co. Ltd., APS Elastomers, and Townsend Chemicals Pty. Ltd.

TPU Elastomers Market – Additional Insight

TPU Elastomers Favorite among Footwear Manufacturers and in the Sporting Goods Industry

TPU elastomers is ruling the footwear sector with its growing popularity among shoe manufacturers. Shoe soles manufactured using TPU elastomers are lightweight, abrasion resistance, flexible, durable, and comfortable, thereby, TPU elastomers have become one of the most popular raw materials across the footwear manufacturing cluster.

Market leaders are observed to be working closely with leading footwear brands, shoe sole manufacturers, as well as sporting goods industry players, to capitalize on growing demand for TPU elastomer-based sporting goods. A mounting number of TPU elastomer manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies to introduce innovative properties of the material, such as slip resistance, UV resistance, and resistance to hydrolysis, in order to gain an edge in the TPU elastomers market.

Stakeholders in the TPU elastomers market are focusing on launching TPU elastomers that exhibit excellent mechanical properties, in a bid to attract shoe sole manufacturers. Leading manufacturers are supplying TPU elastomers that are tailor-made to suit their customers’ specific requirements.

Scope of the Report

TPU Elastomers Market – Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global TPU elastomers market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of TPU elastomers industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the TPU elastomers market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to TPU elastomers.

After studying industry-validated information about the TPU elastomers market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global TPU elastomers market for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Research Methodology

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global TPU Elastomers market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global TPU Elastomers market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global TPU Elastomers market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the TPU Elastomers market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the TPU Elastomers market between 20XX and 20XX?

