Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market Research On Top Trending Key Players

The Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Sesame seeds are the most lucrative and healthy seeds that are predominantly grown in the Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are known as sesame seeds, large-scale export, and production destinations. Sesame seeds are flat, small, creamy-white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled). These seeds are used in baking industries for products such as bun decoration, and baked snacks. Sesame seed contains water-soluble and oil-soluble antioxidants such as sesaminol, sesamin, sesamolin, and sesaminolglucosides that are essential ingredients for better health.Changing consumer consumption patterns and rising health awareness has resulted in a higher demand for sesame seeds. Numerous health benefits presented by sesame seed oil, such as it balances hormones, protects heart health, helps prevents diabetes, cancer prevention and improves blood pressure and have led to the growth of sesame seed market. Also, the healthy growth rate enjoyed by the bakery and the confectionery industry in these countries has supported the .The growing demand for organic and natural ingredients by the personal care industry has impacted the sesame seed market positively. Apart from this, sesame seeds are also used in animal feed products, especially in livestock and poultry, due to the presence of high-levels of proteins. Thus, the wide applications of processed or raw sesame seeds in various industries are expected to drive the sesame seed market during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing demand for sesame seed in bakery and confectionery industry

The use of several types of oilseeds, including sesame seeds, in bakery products has gained popularity since the last few years. Moreover, the demand for sesame seeds for both for their nutritional and organoleptic characteristics is rising exponentially in several on-to-go bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, buns, and many others .Sesame seeds can be incorporated crushed or whole, or can be pressed to extract oil; the health benefits vary with the form in which they are added. Hulled sesame seeds (white) are largely used in bakery products such as bread, breadstick, candies, and cookies; these are also used as garnish on vegetables or pasta. Black sesame seeds impart crunchy texture and nutty flavor to final product. Manufacturers operating in the bakery industry use black sesame to get color contrast in their products.

Strategic Insights

The major players operating in the sesame seed market are Accura Group, DhavalAgri Exports, Ethics Organic ,Etico , Selet Hulling Plc, Shyam Industries, Sunopta Inc. among many others. The companies have been involved in implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the market. The major players are striving towards acquiring more customer base by launching new products and expanding their presence so as to acquire better market acquisition.

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Color

White

Black

Brown

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Form

Raw or Whole Seed

Processed Seed

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Application

Ready-to-Eat Food Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Cosmetics

Pet Food

Other Applications

Company Profiles

AccuraGroup

DhavalAgri Exports

Ethics Organic

Selet Hulling Plc

Shyam Industries

SunOptaInc

Etico

Krishna India

Sheetal Industries

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

