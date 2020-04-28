Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – AWS Managed Services to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global AWS Managed Services market reveals that the global AWS Managed Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AWS Managed Services market is discussed in the presented study.

The AWS Managed Services market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global AWS Managed Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global AWS Managed Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the AWS Managed Services market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the AWS Managed Services market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the AWS Managed Services Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global AWS Managed Services market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the AWS Managed Services market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the AWS Managed Services market

The presented report segregates the AWS Managed Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the AWS Managed Services market.

Segmentation of the AWS Managed Services market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the AWS Managed Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the AWS Managed Services market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



