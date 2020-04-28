Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Cool Roofs Market Size Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Cool Roofs Market

The global Cool Roofs market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Cool Roofs market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Cool Roofs market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Cool Roofs market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Cool Roofs market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Cool Roofs market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Cool Roofs market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Cool Roofs market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global cool roofs market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by key players in the global cool roofs market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the cool roofs market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global cool roofs market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Cool Roofs market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Cool Roofs market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

