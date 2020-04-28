 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Neurology Devices Projected to be Resilient During 2019-2027

Global Neurology Devices Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Neurology Devices market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Neurology Devices market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Neurology Devices market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Neurology Devices market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Neurology Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Neurology Devices market during the assessment period.

Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Neurology Devices market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Neurology Devices market. The Neurology Devices market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Companies profiled in the report

 
The leading players in the global neurology devices market that have been profiled in the report are: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Group, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, and Covidien.
 
Global Neurology Devices Market, by Segments
  • Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices Market
    • Cerebral Shunts
    • Cerebral External Drainage
  • Interventional Neurology Devices Market
    • Neurothrombectomy Devices
      • Clot Retrievers
      • Suction Aspiration Devices
      • Snare Devices
  • Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stents 
    • Carotid Artery Stents
    • Filter Devices
    • Balloon Occlusion Devices
  • Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization
    • Embolic Coils
    • Liquid Embolic Agents
    • Flow Diversion Devices
  • Support Devices
    • Micro Catheters
    • Micro Guidewires
  • Neurosurgery Devices Market
    • Neuroendoscopes
    • Stereotactic Systems
    • Aneurysm Clips
    • Ultrasonic Aspirators
  • Neurostimulation Devices Market
    • Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
    • Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
    • Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
    • Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
    • Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices
Neurological Devices Market, By Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
