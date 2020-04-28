Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients to Fuel the Growth of the Glutinous Rice Market 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Glutinous Rice market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape.

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Glutinous Rice is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025.

This research report based on ‘ Glutinous Rice market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Glutinous Rice market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Glutinous Rice industry.

Glutinous Rice Market Overview:

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Glutinous Rice Market:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global glutinous rice market identified across the value chain include- BURAPA PROSPER CO. LTD., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills, Koda Farms, Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, among others.

Glutinous rice Market Opportunities

The market for glutinous rice is anticipated to increase due to the rising trend among consumers to have a healthy diet. Glutinous rice is low-fat rice having high fiber, vitamin and mineral content and added health benefits. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. The increasing number of restaurants and food joints have also resulted in increasing market for glutinous rice. Glutinous rice is a staple food in many regions of Asia Pacific. It provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for many living in Asia and rising in population will indeed result in increasing market for glutinous rice. The Asia Pacific is the primary producer and exporter of glutinous rice globally. However, China and India are of the primary consumers and producers.

