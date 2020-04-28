Biosimilar Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|

The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Biosimilar Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Biosimilar market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Biosimilar market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Biosimilar market.

Some of the influential Key Player operated in the report are: Allergan plc BIOCAD Biocon BioXpress Therapeutics Boehringer Ingelheim Celltrion Coherus BioSciences Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Genor BioPharma Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Novartis Pfizer Reliance Life Sciences

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report including (Product, Summary, TOC, TOF, Industry analysis)

: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1541227/global-biosimilar-market

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Biosimilar market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Biosimilar market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Biosimilar market.

Segmentation by Type:

Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin, Others

Segmentation by Application:

Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Biosimilar Market Overview

1.1 Biosimilar Product Overview

1.2 Biosimilar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Human Growth Hormones

1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.3 Insulin

1.2.4 Peptides

1.2.5 Erythropoietin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biosimilar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Biosimilar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biosimilar Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biosimilar Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biosimilar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilar Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilar Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biosimilar as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biosimilar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biosimilar Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biosimilar Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biosimilar Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Biosimilar by Application

4.1 Biosimilar Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oncology

4.1.2 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

4.1.3 Growth Hormone Deficiency

4.1.4 Infectious Diseases

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Biosimilar Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biosimilar Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biosimilar Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biosimilar Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biosimilar by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biosimilar by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biosimilar by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar by Application 5 North America Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Biosimilar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biosimilar Business

10.1 Allergan plc

10.1.1 Allergan plc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Allergan plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Allergan plc Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Allergan plc Biosimilar Products Offered

10.1.5 Allergan plc Recent Development

10.2 BIOCAD

10.2.1 BIOCAD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BIOCAD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BIOCAD Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BIOCAD Recent Development

10.3 Biocon

10.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Biocon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Biocon Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Biocon Biosimilar Products Offered

10.3.5 Biocon Recent Development

10.4 BioXpress Therapeutics

10.4.1 BioXpress Therapeutics Corporation Information

10.4.2 BioXpress Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Products Offered

10.4.5 BioXpress Therapeutics Recent Development

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.5.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Products Offered

10.5.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

10.6 Celltrion

10.6.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Celltrion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Celltrion Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Celltrion Biosimilar Products Offered

10.6.5 Celltrion Recent Development

10.7 Coherus BioSciences

10.7.1 Coherus BioSciences Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coherus BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Products Offered

10.7.5 Coherus BioSciences Recent Development

10.8 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

10.8.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Products Offered

10.8.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

10.9 Genor BioPharma

10.9.1 Genor BioPharma Corporation Information

10.9.2 Genor BioPharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Products Offered

10.9.5 Genor BioPharma Recent Development

10.10 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biosimilar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Recent Development

10.11 Novartis

10.11.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Novartis Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Novartis Biosimilar Products Offered

10.11.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.12 Pfizer

10.12.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Pfizer Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pfizer Biosimilar Products Offered

10.12.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.13 Reliance Life Sciences

10.13.1 Reliance Life Sciences Corporation Information

10.13.2 Reliance Life Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Reliance Life Sciences Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Reliance Life Sciences Biosimilar Products Offered

10.13.5 Reliance Life Sciences Recent Development

11 Biosimilar Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biosimilar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biosimilar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1541227/global-biosimilar-market

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Biosimilar market.

• To clearly segment the global Biosimilar market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Biosimilar market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Biosimilar market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Biosimilar market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Biosimilar market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Biosimilar market.

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.