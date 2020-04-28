Cardiovascular Diagnostics Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% By 2024 – Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche, Bayer

Cardiology diagnostics refer to tests performed to examine, check, and monitor the heart condition if an individual is suffering from cardiovascular diseases. There is an extensive range of diagnostic tests available such as ECG, invasive & non-invasive tests, cardiovascular autonomic reflex test, and other laboratory tests. A majority of the heart patients undergo a screening test, which is the first step in heart care. Diagnostic centers offer customized testing for each patient and ensure accurate diagnosis rapidly and cost-effectively. Cardiovascular diagnostics have created effective diagnostic solutions that support individuals in obtaining an accurate cardiac diagnosis, which help them to live longer and healthier. Most of the tests are performed to detect heart diseases well before an emergency event occurs. These tests are advanced, such as MRI, CT, ultrasound imaging, ECG, and offer point of care testing that provides effective results. These tests help to reduce the risk of mortality and offer strongly linked medical treatment in many emergency situations. Screening helps to determine the type of disease prior to the symptoms. The aim of screening tests is to provide the earliest and most desired treatment for the specific condition.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/IR00016697

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of cardiovascular diagnostics for the treatment of various cardiac-related disorders. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

The ECG segment is growing steadily and dominates the global cardiovascular diagnostics market with more than 37% of the total market share. Factors, such as increasing aging population, rise in the prevalence of CVDs, and growing adoption of POC testing devices are driving the market growth. The cardiac imaging segment is the most advanced and expected to overtake the ECG segment in coming years. The diagnosis and management of various cardiovascular diseases are increasingly growing with a large set of individuals depending on less-invasive imaging modalities such as CT angiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and cardiac radionuclide imaging such as single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). Advancements in medical imaging have increased the demand for image-guided diagnostics and surgical procedures, which have increased the usage of cardiac contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals.

The Cardiovascular diagnostics market is growing at a steady pace and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the emerging countries. Factors, such as increasing lifestyle diseases, rise in smoking population, growing aging population, favorable reimbursements, and technological advancements in products, are driving the growth of the cardiovascular diagnostics market. However, the lack of awareness about diseases, stringent regulatory approval procedures, and risks associated with the procedure are hampering the market growth. The primary unmet need in the market is endoleaking, which increases the mortality rate.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/IR00016697

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.