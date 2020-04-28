Coronavirus’ business impact: Phototherapy Equipment Market , 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Phototherapy Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Phototherapy Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Phototherapy Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Phototherapy Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Phototherapy Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global phototherapy equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., The Daavlin Company, and Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Natus Medical Incorporated and others.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) phototherapy

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Modality

Full body phototherapy

Partial body phototherapy

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other skin diseases

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Phototherapy Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Phototherapy Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Phototherapy Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Phototherapy Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Phototherapy Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

