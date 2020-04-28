Coronavirus threat to global Software Defined Storage Market Sales and Demand Forecast

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Software Defined Storage market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Software Defined Storage market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The major players in the software defined storage market are VMWare, Inc., Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa U.A.E Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Usage

Data Back up and Disaster recovery

Surveillance

Storage Provisioning

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Software

SDS Server

SDS Controller Software

Data Security

Data Management

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By End-User

BFSI

Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

High Tech

Others

