COVID-19 impact: Bicycle Components After Market Regional Data Analysis 2019-2028

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Bicycle Components After market. Hence, companies in the Bicycle Components After market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, i.e. component type, sales channel, bicycle type and region/country. Aftermarket consolidation is one of the key characteristics observed during the bicycle components study. Importantly, bicycle components are mainly sold through authorized dealers or component assemblers in the global aftermarket.

This bicycle components aftermarket report has been designed to enable the readers to obtain detailed knowledge about the global bicycle components aftermarket. It starts with an aftermarket introduction, which is followed by definitions and taxonomy, aftermarket viewpoint, aftermarket dynamics and aftermarket analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape.

Individual sections covered in the report include qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts and historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global bicycle components aftermarket. We have conducted in-depth primary surveys in the regional as well as country-level aftermarket, which were focused on gaining qualitative as well as cross-sectional information pertaining to the bicycle components aftermarket.

The global bicycle components aftermarket report starts with an overview of the Aftermarket, which provides a summarized view of the report and also provides Aftermarket definitions and taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the Aftermarket viewpoint, which includes macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the Aftermarket. The section that follows includes aftermarket dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting the global bicycle components aftermarket.

The following sections of the report provide global aftermarket value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) projections for the aforementioned segments. The global aftermarket values represented in these sections have been derived by gathering information and data at country as well as regional levels. The next section of the report provides a concise view of the global bicycle components aftermarket based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

The section presents regional aftermarket position, growth potential and aftermarket attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) but also analyse the aftermarket on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the aftermarket and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.

Another crucial feature of this comprehensive report on the bicycle components aftermarket is the analysis of all key segments, along with revenue forecasts in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the aftermarket; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the bicycle components aftermarket.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current aftermarket, which forms the basis of how the global bicycle components aftermarket is expected to develop in the coming years. Given the characteristics of the global bicycle components aftermarket, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the aftermarket in terms of various bicycle components segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

Global Bicycle Components Aftermarket: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, FMI has included the global bicycle components aftermarket structure and a detailed competition landscape to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global bicycle components aftermarket along with their business strategies to report audiences. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to an aftermarket segment in the value chain of the bicycle components aftermarket.

The next section includes an aftermarket share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global bicycle components aftermarket. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the bicycle components aftermarket. Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of bicycle components included in this study are Bosch Rexroth, Festo Group, SMC Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Igus, Phoenix Mecano AG, HIWIN Corporation, THK CO., LTD. and Thomson Industries Inc., amongst others.

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Bicycle Components After market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Bicycle Components After market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

