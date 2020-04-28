COVID-19 impact: Drug-Coated Balloons Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is anticipated to result in a potential downturn in the Drug-Coated Balloons market. Get a hands-on over our resourceful insights that draw the roadmap of how companies are using the global Coronavirus crisis for business gains. Our elaborate reports on COVID-19 analysis offer an in-depth insight about the current trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Medtronic
BD
B. Braun Melsungen
Koninklijke Philips
Boston Scientific
Opto Circuits (India)
Acotec Scientific
AR Baltic Medical
Acrostak
Biosensors International Group
BioMed
Concept Medical
Cardionovum
Endocor
Hexacath Sverige
iVascular SLU
Minvasys
MedAlliance
QT Vascular
RD Global-Invamed
SurModics
Terumo
Wellinq
Drug-Coated Balloons market size by Type
DCB for Peripheral Artery Disease
DCB for Coronary Artery Disease
DCB for Other Indications
Drug-Coated Balloons market size by Applications
Hospitals
Cardiac Catheterization Labs
ASCs
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Drug-Coated Balloons market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Drug-Coated Balloons market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Drug-Coated Balloons companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Drug-Coated Balloons submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug-Coated Balloons are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Drug-Coated Balloons market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Highlights of the Drug-Coated Balloons Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Drug-Coated Balloons market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the technological advances on the growth of the Drug-Coated Balloons market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Drug-Coated Balloons market
The presented report segregates the Drug-Coated Balloons market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Drug-Coated Balloons market.
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Drug-Coated Balloons market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Drug-Coated Balloons market report.
