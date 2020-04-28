Donor Management Software Market to grow rapidly in the coming years | Bloomerang, Community Software Solutions, DonorDrive,DonorSnap, Neon One, Salsa Labs, SofterWare, Trail Software

The “Global Donor Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of donor management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end user and geography. The global donor management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading donor management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The donor management software are useful for keeping track of fund raising activities within an organization or institution. It helps fundraisers stay connected with their donor base, raise response rates, and improve retention. Effective donation management is essential for transaction related information, functionality, reporting, and integrations. The donor management software market is rapidly gaining traction in most of the developed regions including North America and Europe.

The donor management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of cloud-based services and use of automation services among organizations. Mobile optimization and user-friendly apps has further encouraged the growth of the donor management software market. However, lack of awareness may hinder the market growth in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of online donations and changing donation methods are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for vendors in the coming years.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Bloomerang

2. Community Software Solutions, Inc.

3. DonorDrive

4. DonorSnap

5. Neon One, LLC

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Salsa Labs, Inc

8. SofterWare, Inc.

9. Trail Software

10. Virtuous Software, LLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global donor management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The donor management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting donor management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the donor management software market in these regions.

