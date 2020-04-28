Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Expanded Polystyrene Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019 to 2027

The global Expanded Polystyrene market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Assessment of the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market

The recently published market study on the global Expanded Polystyrene market offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Expanded Polystyrene market. Further, the study reveals that the global Expanded Polystyrene market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Expanded Polystyrene market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Expanded Polystyrene market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Expanded Polystyrene market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Market Players towards Extending Provisions on Reuse

Foams made of plastic or synthetic polymers such as Expanded Polystyrene cannot be recycled. Such foam materials are being actively used in production of high-performance protective packaging solutions. Regulatory bodies are levying penalties on several leading players in the global foam protective packaging market to limit the production of Expanded Polystyrene-based foam, also known as Styrofoam. Consumers are becoming more aware towards the adverse effects of waste Styrofoam on the environment. Avoiding the purchase of products packed in Expanded Polystyrene is a deteriorating trend for the growth of the global foam protective packaging market. Moreover, inability to recycle has left companies at the tenterhooks of spending capital towards procurement of used Expanded Polystyrene. Companies are being forced to reuse their products and reproduce new ones, which is also entailing expensive modifications in the production machineries.

Standout Engineering Capabilities Pave the Way for Growth

In recent years, polymers have become extremely important as engineering materials. In terms of application, they are now successfully competing with other major classes of materials. Expanded Polymer has found renewed vigor in the construction industry. This is because Expanded Polystyrene come with capabilities such as low thermal conductivity, low weight, mechanical resistance, low water absorption, chemical resistance and others. Moreover, ease of handling and installation is anticipated to fuel the demand of Expanded Polystyrene in forecast period.

Large-Scale Players Routinely Subcontract to Smaller Specialized Players

The most prominent companies that are active in the global Expanded Polystyrene market are BASF SE, Total S.A., Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V., Trinseo SA, Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Synthos S.A. These companies resuming the marking of Expanded polystyrene and are able to guarantee a high level of reliability and quality consistency. The leading players are engaged in expanding the production capacity of Expanded Polystyrene and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products.

For e.g.

On 15 June 2018, At the Ulsan site in Korea, BASF a German chemical company and leading chemical producer across the globe, switched the plant´s entire 85,000 metric tons’ capacity from the classic white EPS (expanded polystyrene) Styropor® to the improved insulation raw material Neopor (gray EPS). This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for the gray material in the Asian market.

On 31 Jan 2019, Styropek Mexico began a collaboration with one of its EPS suppliers to collect pentane emissions from the EPS bead pre-expansion and stabilization process.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Expanded Polystyrene market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Expanded Polystyrene market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Expanded Polystyrene market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Expanded Polystyrene market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market between 20XX and 20XX?

