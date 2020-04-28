How Coronavirus is Impacting New research report offers detailed research on developments in Commercial Flour Market

A recent market study on the global Commercial Flour market reveals that the global Commercial Flour market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Commercial Flour market is discussed in the presented study.

The Commercial Flour market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Commercial Flour market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Commercial Flour market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Commercial Flour market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Commercial Flour market.

Segmentation of the Commercial Flour market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Commercial Flour market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Commercial Flour market report.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Source

End-use

Region

By product type, the commercial flour market is segmented into wheat flour, corn flour, rye flour, rice flour and others. The wheat flour segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer demands in wheat flour related food. The wheat flour segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 92.2% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. The costs of Wheat production vary greatly and depend on the production system (mechanized or manual farm labour) and whether agricultural inputs and irrigation are needed. For instance, direct costs, such as seeds, fertilizers and plant protection chemicals required for wheat production may vary region to region.

On the basis of source type, the commercial flour market can be segmented into organic and conventional type. The organic flour segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share increase of 1.1% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of End use, the commercial flour market is segmented into HORECA and food industry. The food industry segments, the market is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 55.2% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights commercial flour demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the commercial flour ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global commercial flour market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global commercial flour market, as well as analysis the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view for analyzing the market competition. The market players included in the report for global commercial flour market are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, business presence, key financials and recent developments in the commercial flour market space. Key players in the global Commercial Flour market includes Cargill Inc., ARDENT MILLS LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Riviana Foods Inc, Bob\’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Bay State Milling Company, Bartlett and Company, The Mennel Milling Company, Hodgson Mill, King Arthur Commercial Flour Company, Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Bunge Limited, The Hain Celestial Group, Grain Craft, Inc, Miller Milling Company, The White Lily Foods Company, Wheat Montana and North Dakota Mill.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the key growth opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global commercial flour market.

