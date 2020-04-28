How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.
market dynamics, and the most profitable segments in the photonic IC market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the current and future market potential for photonic ICs across the globe.
On the basis of applications, the photonic IC market is segmented into: optical communication, sensing, optical signal processing, and biophotonics. The market revenue and forecast for different application segments have been included in the report for the period from 2013 to 2022 in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. Furthermore, the report also segments the photonic IC market on the basis of integration techniques deployed in to monolithic integration, hybrid integration, and module integration. The market revenue and forecast for different integration types have also been included in the report for the period from 2013 to 2022 in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. Similarly, the report also provides market size and estimates across the geographies for other market segments. The regional analysis of the PIC market gives in-depth insights into the current trends prevailing in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Each of these segments provides market size and forecast for the period from 2013 to 2022, highlighting the key factors responsible for influencing and challenging the market growth.
The report also provides the breakdown and review of the various factors affecting the growth of the PIC market, appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors emphasize upon the existing trends and their impact on the market growth. In addition, the report provides a separate section focusing on the key trends and future outlook of the PIC market. Overall, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global PIC market and provides growth estimates for the period from 2015 to 2022, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.
Photonic IC Market, By Integration Type
- Monolithic Integration
- Hybrid Integration
- Module Integration
Photonic IC Market, By Raw Materials
- Indium Phosphide
- Gallium Arsenide
- Lithium Niobate
- Silicon
- Silicon-on-Insulator
- Others (Silica-On-Silicon, Silicon Dioxide (SiO2), Silicon Nitride (Si3Ni4))
Photonic IC Market, By Components
- Lasers
- Modulators
- Detectors
- Attenuators
- Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers
- Optical Amplifiers
Photonic IC Market, By Application
- Optical Communication
- Fttx and Access Networks
- Microwave/RF Photonics
- Long-Haul and Transport Networks
- Optical Datacom
- Sensing
- Structural Engineering
- Chemical Sensors
- Transport and Aerospace
- Energy and Utilities
- Optical Signal Processing
- Optical Metrology
- Optical Instrumentation
- Quantum Optics
- Quantum Computing
- Biophotonics
- Medical Instrumentation
- Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip
- Analytics and Diagnostics
- Optical Biosensors
Photonic IC Market, By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
