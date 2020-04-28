How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth of the Agricultural Films Market Between 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Agricultural Films market. Research report of this Agricultural Films market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Agricultural Films market over the forecast period. The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Agricultural Films market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Agricultural Films market is poised to register a CAGR growth throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Agricultural Films space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Important doubts pertaining to the Agricultural Films market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Agricultural Films market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Agricultural Films market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Agricultural Films market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Agricultural Films market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Agricultural Films market. Some of the leading players discussed

Agricultural Films market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.

Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.

The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.

Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.

Additional Insights:

Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail

Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.

Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.

