Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on CBD Market Product Development Survey 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the CBD market. Research report of this CBD market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the CBD market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the CBD market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the CBD market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the CBD space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

CBD Heavyweights Are Deploying Expansion and Acquisition Strategies for Further Growth

To take the global CBD market to newer heights, several CBD majors have considered collaborating with Cannabis icons like Snoop Dogg, as well as to partner with beverage brands like Constellation, to create CBD infused beverages to attract potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Tilray are expanding their cultivation to match the gap between the demand and supply of CBD. The brands have entered different verticals of the market, like vapes, oils, edibles, tinctures, topicals, soft-gels, pre-rolls, etc. to offer the consumer a luxury of choice. The companies are also making agreements with retail stores and pharmacies for the exclusive distribution of their products.

Companies have signed agreements with organizations like ‘Canada's Smartest Kitchen' to develop premium chocolates, cakes and confectionary infused with CBD, attracting dessert-loving customers. These CBD-infused products provide the customers with a choice of enjoying their favorite food with the added benefits of cannabis. Cannabis companies are investing a significant amount into research and development of new products to attract potential customers. These products are developed, keeping in mind the young generation, which is curious about the benefits of cannabis and its derivatives. A significant section of the youth has knowledge about the psychoactive effects of cannabis yet is unaware of the therapeutic benefits from CBD.

Patient Care: A Service Adding Value to the CBD Market

Major companies in the CBD market seek to penetrate the medical cannabis market by employing patient care services for their potential customers. Companies like Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Hexo Corp have gained a network of patients by providing them with services like regular check-ups and a steady supply of CBD. This program not only benefits the customers but also the company as it incites customer loyalty. The sale of medical cannabis has never gone below 45% in the past, thus making patient care services an effective channel to endorse the products. Patient care service presents the company with data of usage patterns of customers, providing them actionable insights into the demand across the different verticals of the cannabis-derivatives, thus helping them plan their production activity accordingly.

