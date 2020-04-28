Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Complete growth overview on Small Satellite Market in 2020-2024 including top key players, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors

COVID-19 Impact on Small Satellite Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Small Satellite market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Small Satellite market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

key players in the region constitute the factors which are driving the growth of small satellite market in the region. In addition, increasing use of satellite images, growing surveillance demand in defence sector, growing awareness about space situation, and falling launch prices are foreseen to collectively provide traction to the growth of small satellite market in North American region. North America is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 3,426.5 Mn between 2018 and 2028, and this growth is owing to the growing number of small satellite missions in collaboration with the US Government.

Western Europe, and SEA and others of APAC will exhibit significant growth over the decade. Western Europe is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,030.1 Mn between 2018 and 2028. The increase in number of small satellites projects in collaboration with European Space Agency for scientific research and technology demonstration is creating potential opportunities for small satellite market in this region. Similarly, SEA and others of APAC segment is also projected for huge incremental $ opportunity of US$ 594.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028. Space infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India and growing interest in small satellites for crop and natural disaster monitoring are found to be predominantly driving the growth of the market in this region. The research also recognizes potential growth opportunities in China, Japan, and India on account of favourable governmental policies in these countries related to spectrum allocation, debris mitigation standards, and space traffic management.

