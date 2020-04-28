Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small Farm Tractor Market | Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Small Farm Tractor Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Small Farm Tractor Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Small Farm Tractor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Small Farm Tractor Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Small Farm Tractor Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Small Farm Tractor market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Small Farm Tractor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Small Farm Tractor Market: AGCO, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Kubota, Mahindra, International Tractors Limited International, Case IH, LS Tractor, Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co., Ltd., SDF, YANMAR, Farmtrac, Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., IRUM

Global Small Farm Tractor Market Segmentation By Product: Less Than 20 HP, 20-40 HP, 41-60 HP, 61-80 HP, 81-100 HP, >100 HP

Global Small Farm Tractor Market Segmentation By Application: Vineyard, Apple Orchard, Pear Orchard, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Small Farm Tractor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Small Farm Tractor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Small Farm Tractor Market Overview 1.1 Small Farm Tractor Product Overview 1.2 Small Farm Tractor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less Than 20 HP

1.2.2 20-40 HP

1.2.3 41-60 HP

1.2.4 61-80 HP

1.2.5 81-100 HP

1.2.6 >100 HP 1.3 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Small Farm Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Small Farm Tractor Price by Type 1.4 North America Small Farm Tractor by Type 1.5 Europe Small Farm Tractor by Type 1.6 South America Small Farm Tractor by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Small Farm Tractor by Type 2 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Small Farm Tractor Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Small Farm Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Small Farm Tractor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Small Farm Tractor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Small Farm Tractor Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 AGCO

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 AGCO Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 CNH Industrial

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 CNH Industrial Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 John Deere

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 John Deere Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 Kubota

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Kubota Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Mahindra

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mahindra Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 International Tractors Limited International

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 International Tractors Limited International Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Case IH

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Case IH Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 LS Tractor

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 LS Tractor Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co., Ltd.

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Shandong Weifang Luzhong Tractor Co., Ltd. Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 SDF

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Small Farm Tractor Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 SDF Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 YANMAR 3.12 Farmtrac 3.13 Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. 3.14 IRUM 4 Small Farm Tractor Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Small Farm Tractor Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Small Farm Tractor Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Small Farm Tractor Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Small Farm Tractor Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Small Farm Tractor Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Small Farm Tractor Application 5.1 Small Farm Tractor Segment by Application

5.1.1 Vineyard

5.1.2 Apple Orchard

5.1.3 Pear Orchard

5.1.4 Other 5.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Small Farm Tractor by Application 5.4 Europe Small Farm Tractor by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Small Farm Tractor by Application 5.6 South America Small Farm Tractor by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Small Farm Tractor by Application 6 Global Small Farm Tractor Market Forecast 6.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Small Farm Tractor Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Less Than 20 HP Growth Forecast

6.3.3 20-40 HP Growth Forecast 6.4 Small Farm Tractor Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Small Farm Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Small Farm Tractor Forecast in Vineyard

6.4.3 Global Small Farm Tractor Forecast in Apple Orchard 7 Small Farm Tractor Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Small Farm Tractor Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Small Farm Tractor Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

